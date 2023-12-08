A single mother who raised her two children (boys) alone has gone viral after sharing a stunning before-and-after photo of her family.

The picture shows her carrying her two young sons in her arms years ago, followed by a recent one where they’re now grown into handsome young men.

However, the transformation isn’t just for the boys. The single mom herself is glowing in the new picture, radiating confidence and pride.

Sharing her story, the single mother revealed that their father abandoned them when her children were just babies and never looked back.

Fast forward to years later, they are now successful.

Watch the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6FRcPM2/

ALSO READ: “God told me to stay in number 2 but she took my spot” – Cross finally reveals why he was angry about Ceec winning Innoson car