A 23-year-old, Saidi Musa, stood trial in a Kwara State Magistrates Court in Ilorin for the alleged murder of his father, Chief Musa, the Elemosho of Shareland in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Saidi is accused of using a machete to fatally assault his father, purportedly in response to being cursed.

The police prosecutor, Abdullah Sanni, highlighted the gravity of the offense, asserting that culpable homicide doesn’t typically allow for bail.

He urged the court, through an ex-parte motion, to detain the defendant in a correctional facility.

Chief Magistrate Alhaji Mohammed Dasuki acceded to the request, instructing Saidi’s remand.

The case is adjourned until January 9, 2024, for further proceedings. The tragic incident underscores the gravity of familial conflicts and the need for legal redress in resolving such situations within communities.