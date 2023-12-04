Amid rumours of a romantic relationship between Nollywood actors, Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite, the actor has continued to public show his support to her.

It would be recalled that days back, Ninalowo had proudly flaunted the mother of one on his Instagram page.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her, he urged his fans to help him tag her.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the ‘Far From Home’ actor showed support for her new project and urged fans to support her.

He wrote:

“Pls visit her page and support our own guys

Survey link in her bio

God bless you.

Repost @ adedamee,

My Dearest loves,

I bring you some great news

I am organizing an exciting retreat in the coming year and I would love your input to plan it.

Your involvement in a survey will help build the trip, and ensure that it is an unforgettable, successful, and rewarding experience for you.

If this sounds like an event you would like to attend, please fill out the survey through the link in my bio. After you do this, you will receive an email that will give you priority access to book a spot on the trip with me, before it goes live.

Thank you for taking a few minutes out of your time to fill out the short survey through the link in my bio. I cannot wait to receive them!”.

See below: