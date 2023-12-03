Multiple award-winning Nigerian music star, Wizkid, as showed his generosity as he blessed an up and coming hypeman, GOE, who dedicated an hype son for him.

It all started when the hype man, @money gee, posted a video on his Instagram page complimenting Wizkid with his melodic voice and rhythms.

Wizkid, who is currently on a break from music, took to his comment section a few minutes after the video was released and wrote, “20Meter for u.”

However in a recent video, the young hypeman was captured being overjoyed, moving him to tears as he rolled back and forth on bare floor when the Grammy winner decided to bless with a whopping sum of N20 million naira.

Watch the video below;