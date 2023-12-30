Ex-Big brother Naija star, Uriel Oputa, Uriel Oputa has slammed Nigerians who constantly talk down on successful unmarried women.

The reality star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram story to lash out on Nigerians who believe a woman needs to be married to be deemed successful.

Uriel revealed how some people say even if a woman is a billionaire, she haven’t accomplished anything unless she is married.

She claimed that it is a very useless mindset to have, as some women prefer to stay unmarried.

In her words:

“In Nigeria, if you like be a billionaire. Have the most successful business Be the most famous You haven’t accomplished anything unless you’re married. Very useless minded set. Some women actually don’t want to get married. Stop downplaying Women’s achievements because of marriage.”