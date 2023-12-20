BBNaija All-stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has bagged an ambassdorial deal with Popular drink company, Pocari table water.

The chef shared the good news to her followers on Instagram.

Uriel Oputa, while sharing photos of herself singing the news deal, revealed that she wrapped 2023 with a “bang”.

She wrote;

“Closing the year with a bang and what better way to wrap up 2023 than with an exciting partnership with @pocarisweatng

Pocari Sweat is a healthy beverage that contains a balance of IONs and water (electrolytes), ensuring optimal hydration.

Because its content is similar to your body fluid, it is easily absorbed, rehydrates you faster and keeps you hydrated longer.

Pocari sweat is also non carbonated, has no preservatives or coloring and no caffeine, ensuring a refreshing experience as you navigate through your day.

As you work out or just simply engage in your day to day activities, reach for Pocari Sweat to enjoy optimal hydration.”

See below;

ALSO READ:Helen Paul cautions Yomi Fabiyi for sharing a vulnerable video of his child’s mother in labour to prove a point (Video)