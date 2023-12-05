Sandra Iheuwa, a businesswoman, recently revealed the reasons for her divorce from her ex-husband Mr. Thompson, also known as Royal Hair.

She revealed on the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia that the marriage ended because Thompson expected her to be a traditional, domesticated wife. She recalled an incident during her high-risk pregnancy when he insisted on her cooking, which she found extremely unfair.

Iheuwa also talked about the difficulties of dating Nigerian men. She stressed the importance of finding a kind man because many men expect their wives to suffer and endure hardships in order to be considered a ‘good wife.’ Iheuwa, on the other hand, made it clear that she could not live up to these expectations.

She further explained that Thompson wanted her to cook, despite having a paid chef. He suggested she at least supervise the chef in the kitchen. He also criticized her for not cleaning up, despite having a maid for such tasks. As a CEO and successful businesswoman, Iheuwa found these demands unreasonable.

Addressing misconceptions about her personality, Iheuwa stated that she is not a troublemaker by nature but will stand up for herself if necessary.

In a shift during the interview, she revealed her efforts to meet her husband’s expectations by cooking and cleaning, only to be met with accusations of pretense. She also clarified that Ubi Franklin, with whom she shares a child, was never her husband but a boyfriend.

”Telling a heavily pregnant woman with high risk to cook when she should be resting is the height of wick*dness. One thing I have learned about dating a Nigerian man is making sure he is a kind man because some of these men want to suffer you and expect you to endure so you will answer good wife. It can never be me.”

Iheuwa also spoke about her personal growth and relationships. Recall that Kemi Filani had reported yesterday that, she had advised women on handling relationships, sharing that she moves on when a man misbehaves. Having had her first child at a young age, Sandra revealed that she is now embracing a ‘soft girl era,’ focusing on her well-being, making money, and enjoying the generosity of others.