Actress Temi Otedola has shared photos of her and her fiancé Mr. Eazi taken during a charity football tournament he hosted in Ghana.

In one of her “A Day in My Life” TikTok videos, the billionaire’s daughter detailed how Mr. Eazi arrived in the nation prior to the game and the specifics of her preparations.

Temi dressed up, put on her fiancé’s team jersey, and accompanied him to the stadium.

Afrobeat musician King Promise from Ghana was there with his associates to watch the football match. Ultimately, the crooner from Terminator came out on top.

The football game functioned as a fundraiser to assist patients with their Christmas hospital bills.

As she sat on the sidelines, watching her fiancé play, Temi Otedola brags in her voiceover about how gorgeous she is.

She appeared briefly on the field, demonstrating that everyone had to witness her amazing yet peculiar appearance.

Watch the video below: