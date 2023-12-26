Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliott has penned a sweet note to wife on their 20th wedding anniversary today, December 26.
Taking to his Instagram page, the politician expressed his profound and ever-growing love for his Queen
The movie producer acknowledged their shared journey through both hardship (tough times and pains) and joy, emphasizing the unwavering strength of their bond.
On their wedding anniversary, Desmond Elliott expressed immense gratitude for his wife’s unwavering support and presence.
He appreciated her for her patience with his occasional stubbornness and for being his constant source of emotional and physical comfort.
He wrote:
“20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day
We have been through the mills, tough times and pains
We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills
Whats most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER
Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person
Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on
Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE
Thank you for being BABAMAI
I love(d)you then
I love you now
I love you tomorrow
Yours
Dezinbong”
See below;
