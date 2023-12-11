Big Brother Naija all stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, better known as Ilebaye, has sparked a debate on social media after displaying bundles of naira notes she meant to carry to the beach.

In a video currently making the rounds on social media, Ilebaye could be seen holding her phone and carrying a suitcase with a large wads of naira notes.

Although her face wasn’t revealed in the video, it was recently uploaded to her social media page, evident from her handle clearly visible at the top left side of the video.

The post prompted reactions on social media, with many people commenting on the video.

See some reactions below:

@Abiolaflawless: “Wetin money go cause.”

@Guchijones4: “O ga eti very soon.”

@AmiableAlma: “Social media validation.”

@Kulusevskey: “Lmao this girl will learn the hard way.”

@west_side990: “If your fav no get money don’t come here.”

Watch the video below: