A Nigerian living overseas celebrates one of his year’s greatest successes by showcasing the opulent home he constructed for his parents.

On Twitter, a man going by the handle Travel Doctor revealed to his followers the high point of his year.

In response to a tweet asking people what they are most proud of accomplishing this year, he shared this.

“What’s one thing you’re proud of this year?” the tweet read.

He claimed to have built them their dream home and showed pictures of their opulent, modern home.

“Built my parents their dream home 💙🙏,” he wrote.

Netizens have gone online to celebrate him:

@chichiester said: “Woow, God bless you Doc, more Blessings 👏.”

@tope_orus said: “Wow 😲 this is huge. Your children will do more than this for you. Travel Doctor.”

@opsysassy wrote: “Wow this is massive I tap into this for my mom too”

@ogalokedamilola said: “I key into dis blessing 🙏🙏 God I knw u will make it happen 🙏🙏 Amen”

