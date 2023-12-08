Big Brother Naija level up winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor popularly known as Phyna took to social media to express her gratitude for personal and professional growth, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

Phyna opened up about the challenges she faced in overcoming her past and embracing a brighter future.

The reality star, in a heartfelt message shared on her Twitter account, appreciated herself for the hard work and effort it took to leave the past behind.

While expressing gratitude, she also asserted her readiness to stand up for herself if the need arises.

She wrote:

“I am happy for growth and learning to leave the past behind me; it took a lot of works and efforts from my end. I am grateful * (but that doesn’t mean if you ya werey for me I go dey look you oh). May 2024 take me to greater heights……,”

See below;