The wedding of BBNaija reality star, Omashola Oburoh and his fiancee, Britnee Marlin is currently ongoing.

This comes months after he predicted a December wedding while in the Big Brother house and released a family video earlier this month to share his wedding date.

In a viral video, Omashola could be seen with his groomsmen and groomswoman, Mercy Eke as they prepares for his wedding.

Another video captured the the moment the reality star an his Fiancee exchanged their vows in the church and shared a kiss.

Note that the Omashola and Britnee first met in South Africa, where Britnee is from.

They hit it off immediately and have been together ever since. The couple welcomed their son, Malik, in 2022.

Congratulations to them.

