The brother of Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel has responded to Peruzzi’s allegations against his brother.

It was reported on Peruzzi’s response when asked why he doesn’t have a song with Kizz Daniel during a recent interview.

Responding to the question, Peruzzi stated on the Zero Conditions Podcast that when he reached out to Kizz Daniel on the song project “Gwagwalada,” he gave him his verse for the song.

However, after a few days, Kizz Daniel gave the song to artist Buju and removed his verse from the song without reaching out or informing him.

Responding to Peruzzi, the brother of Kizz Daniel disclosed that Peruzzi was never given the song but was meant to try but the management did not confirm his verse before Peruzzi leaked the song in the public domain without the approval.