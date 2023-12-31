Davido, the afrobeat sensation, recently tweeted his support for a statement made by his junior colleague Portable.

He quoted a popular proverb from Portable, “Who go help you, no go stress you”

Davido was implying in this tweet that you shouldn’t be concerned about someone who is genuinely willing to help and make your life better. After collaborating with Olamide in 2022, Portable popularized this proverb.

Who go help you no go stress you — Davido (@davido) December 30, 2023

In other news, Obiora Maryjane, a content creator, ends the year with a surprise gift of a new house for her parents as a token of appreciation.

Obiora took to Instagram to explain the backstory and motivation behind the house project for her parents.

According to the content creator, her father once called her to plead against the impending collapse of their old house.