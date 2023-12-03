Big Brother Naija star, Tolanibaj, laments how all the seven men she had dated in the past ended up dumping her after a while.

Tolanibaj, during a recent podcast episode, revealed how she has dated seven and thought every one of them was her future husband but they always left her.

She said leftovers are the only thing left in the dating pool, implying that all good men are taken.

In her words:

“I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married. We hopped on the train too late. I have dated like seven guys and I thought they were the ones.”

A guest on the podcast, actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, added his voice by suggesting that it was not a mistake that all seven men left her if she was perfect.

“Tbaj, the problem can not be all these seven guys. Maybe, the problem is you. And I bet they were more than seven,” he said.