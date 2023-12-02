Popular Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong spoke on the approach to financial aid between male and female actors in Nigeria.

He made this known during a recent episode of the Bahd and Bouje podcast with hosts Moet Abebe and Tolanibaj.

He explained that in many Nigerian communities, men are traditionally expected to handle the financial burdens, including those of women.

He added that men often choose to bear their financial burdens silently rather than seek help from women. He noted that a man’s priority upon earning is typically his family’s wellbeing.

In cases of financial hardship, men tend to publicly seek help rather than approach women for assistance, reflecting the societal belief that it is unusual for women to financially support men.