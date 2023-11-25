Big Brother Naija star Tolanibaj has said if her parents were still married, she wouldn’t have been a celebrity.

She said her father was strict and has reservations against anything that concerns entertainment, hence why he would insist that she gets an education up to PhD level and he would have made sure she works as a civil servant.

The controversial reality TV star said if her father and mother were still together, her life would have been completely different today.

Tolanibaj spoke in the latest episode of the Bahd and Boujee Podcast, Moet Abebe.

She said:

“If my parents were together, I don’t think I would be a celebrity. Because my dad was so anti-entertainment. I would just do master’s, Ph.D. My dad would even look for a job in the government for me. There’s nothing he would not do for me.”

