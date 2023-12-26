Comedy legend, Alibaba, has disclosed that AY Comedian and Basketmouth used to live in his boy’s quarters.

Alibaba claimed that during the early days of the iconic comedy merchants, he had let them stay in his boy’s quarters.

He made the disclosure while appearing as a guest on a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, which Nedu Wazobia, an on-air personality, co-hosted.

He said:

“Basketmouth and AY… When you think about it, these are people who were living in BQ [boys’ quarters] with me back in the days.”

It would be recalled that AY and Basketmouth had a 17-year rivalry that ended recently when AY expressed regret. After that, Basket invited Ayo Makun to his comedy gig at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos via email.

Watch the video below: