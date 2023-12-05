Popular Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun calls his in-laws principalities and powers as comedian, Buchi is granted access to his children.

Recall that Buchi thanked his former in-laws earlier in a post on his Instagram page after they finally granted him access to his kids.

Do2dtun, just like Buchi has called his wife out on different occasions for keeping his children away from him.

Do2dtun noted that he is happy for the comedian while acknowledging that he is still on his journey.

While referring to his in-laws as principalities and powers, he claimed he takes great pleasure in the fact that they believe they have won because of his silence.

He said:

“We thank God and I am happy for you. I am still on my journey. My own na real principalities and powers wey no reach God own. I love the fact they think my silence means they’ve won…. I just Dey start. Make them eat the children and I hope e go belle full them. Using kids as weapons shows you don’t love the kids.”

Replying him, Buchi wrote: “brother .. nobody fit advice u right.. nobody know ur pain as it is.. We can’t stop.. Blood is Life!!”

