Today is a lucky day for GOE, the upcoming hypeman, as he receives an additional N1M from Yhemolee, a notable socialite.

GOE made a song in which he praised Wizkid and received a whopping N20 million as a gift from the singer.

In a recent development, the hypeman revealed that he was opportune to meet Wizzy and following their meeting, Yhemolee blessed him with bails of cash.

While flaunting the cash on his live Instagram session, GOE revealed that he was handed brand new bails on money that amounts to N1M.

“We just left Wizkid and Yhemolee dashed me N1M. There are people in this world; so some things are meant to reach everyone. Don’t rush in this life,” he said in part.

