Veteran comedian, Alibaba has dished out advise to women who get offended when asked by their partners what they bring to the table.

Alibaba believes it is not a reason to take offense as regards to the popular belief, money is not the only factor a woman can bring to the table.

Citing his friend as an example, he explained how even connections can be suitable in a relationship as his friend was arrested but released shortly after because of his wife’s connection.

He added money management, respect, understanding amongst others that takes precedence over love for some men in relationships.

Alibaba believes that money doesn’t always have to be priority when stating the qualities that women bring to the table but it’s an added advantage.