Harrysong, a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, has revealed of holding a Christmas giveaway for only his ex-lovers.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ hitmaker announced the surprise Christmas package in a post on his social media page.

Harrysong, who recently made headlines after getting hitched with 30 women stated that he would be giving them some gift packages during the festive season because his exes can’t go hungry if they had had an affair with a wealthy man like him.

He singer stressed that his generosity would only be extended to those who had had an affair with him.

In his words:

“Special Christmas giveaway only to my exes. Put account details down. You fxxked this rich dxxk you can’t be hungry for life.”

