Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong has captured headlines by marrying 30 women in a single day, surpassing the legendary Fela Kuti’s record of 27 wives in a day.

Punch news reported that the Alter plate CEO is now at the center of media attention, with news about this new move.

The groundbreaking event as captured in a video where Harrysong is seen amidst a congregation of women, all adorned in uniform traditional attires—a clear indication of the newly wedded brides.

The video has since gone viral, triggering widespread speculation and discussion about the singer’s motivation behind this unusual move.

The Afrobeat singer’s bold move raises eyebrows among fans and the public who are eager to understand the implications on Harrysong’s personal and professional life and questions about societal norms and the dynamics of relationships and marriages in these day and age.