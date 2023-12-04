CeeC, a contestant on the Big Brother Naija reality show, has been praised by fans, Spartans for securing a large number of brand endorsements.

Despite not winning the show’s grand prize of 120 million naira, Spartans believe she has achieved the show’s true purpose by securing lucrative deals with brands such as Cassie Hair, Urbankitchenshow, Itel, and Power Oil.

Her Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for CeeC.

One @smallmadam wrote; You didn’t win the 120m o but u won the purpose of the show, cox Omo you just dey bag endorsements!! Love this for you

One @isharun wrote; Winning is the best clap back you have been winning since your bbn season 2018 keep winning bby girl…shut them up haters.

