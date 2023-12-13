A beautiful moment that showed the bride’s close relationship with her stepmother on her wedding day was captured in a heartwarming video that has warmed many hearts.

The poignant film, posted by @brendagistv, told their family’s unique and endearing tale.

A few years later, the bride’s father remarried, providing her with love and comfort after she lost her biological mother when she was just 9 years old.

The bride and her three siblings received a warm and loving embrace from the stepmother, who was depicted as a source of support and concern.

The bride claimed that the stepmother consoled them from any sense of loss by treating them like her own children and giving them the support and affection they required.

The bride made the decision to give her stepmother a very heartfelt thank you on her special day.

The bride’s heartfelt embrace with her stepmother was captured in the TikTok video, which @brendagistv shared.

The stepmother gave the bride a hug in return, expressing her love and pride in her during the tearful exchange.

Netizens Reactions…

@Itzella reacted; “My step-mum needs to see her mate now, no be to Dey gossip up and down with her husband’s children’s names and be treating Us like anyhow nobody.”

@Dumebi said; “Another day to cry with strangers.”

@Fa’Rash Multipurpose wrote; “That woman beside step mum I wan hear your own side of the story.”

@Favour63737 said; “Not me crying here. May God continue to bless her.”

@Emeka said; “Your dad is a champion for gettingu all a good replacement my dad got us a destroyer as a step mum.”

@Parahypecomedy said; “I was raised by my dads younger bro. That man loves me more than is own biological children..God bless that man for me always.”

See below;