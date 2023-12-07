The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended two suspected ritualists, Akeem Usman and Ifadowo Niyi, for the alleged killing and dismemberment of Quadri Salami, an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) 100-level student.

The suspects purportedly murdered the 18-year-old Salami, dismembered his body, and buried the remains in a shallow grave.

Confirming the arrest to journalists on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, explained that the deceased’s father reported his son missing on November 14th, having last seen him on November 8th.

During the investigation, one suspect, Akeem Usman, was found in possession of the deceased’s phone, leading to his arrest.

Subsequently, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamut, headed a tactical squad to Mile 6 in the Ajebo area of Abeokuta, where the deceased’s body parts were discovered buried in a shallow grave on Wednesday.