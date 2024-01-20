Destiny Amaka, a Nigerian media personality and actress, has stated that she is not comfortable with modern men asking women what they bring to the table, emphasizing that anyone who does so is not a ‘man’.

According to her, if a man does not understand her worth without having to question her, he should step aside and allow a King who would never ask such a question to recognize her.

Destiny Amaka said; “Any man that asks what one brings to the table is not a man, and that is not a table you would ever find me on. If a man does not know my value, then he should step aside. It is not by force. A king can never ask such a question, because kings and queens know their roles.”