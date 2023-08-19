Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Amaka, has opened up on how acting has affected her personal life.

The screen star, during a recent interview with punch, said female Nollywood stars have a bad reputation, and it has affected her love life.

Revealing some of the things she does not like about Nollywood, the actress said the crew members and those behind the scenes are not usually treated right.

She further complained about the lack of professionalism in the industry and that people no longer audition for roles anymore.

She said, “Sadly, Nollywood actresses have a bad reputation, and this affects my love life, but life goes on. I am not here to convince anyone otherwise about me because of my job.

“There are many things wrong with the industry, but I will mention a few. The crew members and those behind the scenes are not usually treated right. They often get neglected and are made to feel lesser than the actors, even though they are the ones that make actors lives better.

“The level of professionalism is also poor. It is less about auditions, and more about who one knows that gets one far.”

Amaka also stated that she talks about s3x on her podcast, ‘Butterflies in my Peepee’, in a bid to remove the stigma around the subject.

“My goal is to eradicate the negative stigma around sex and to educate people. Knowledge is power. Too many homes are broken in Africa today because of sexual abuse and misconduct. We should normalise sex and enforce boundaries.”