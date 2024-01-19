Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has taken to social media to describe men who are easily intimidated by women as slay queens.

Taking to her Instagram page, Angela Okorie stated that a real man isn’t supposed to be intimidated by a woman.

The controversial movie star stated that she is still confused as to why a man would compete with a woman.

She added that these kinds of men are either gay men or slay queens.

In her words:

“A man intimidated by a woman is a slay queen, That man na better Agege nothing wey anybody go tell me cos am still trying to understand why a man will be in competition with a woman, is either he is geygey or he is a slayqueen period!!!”

Some netizens are of the opinion that the actress is throwing a shade at her colleague, Yul Edochie.

See netizens reactions below:

ladypashy_2 wrote: “Yul Edochie and 99 others left the WhatsApp group😂”

ejike4x4 penned: “I think say una say men and women are equal 😂why una come change mouth 😂”

iamsalonequeen_12 said: “Astray bullet don go meet Queen Yul🤣🤣🤣”

See post below: