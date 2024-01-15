Angela Okorie, a Nollywood actress, gushes over her junior colleague, Regina Daniels, at an event.

Angela Daniels praised Regina Daniels, describing her as humble and sweet in a video clip of her and Regina sharing a deep hug.

She declared Regina Daniels her baby girl for life, expressing her love for you.

“My baby girl 4life @regina.daniels. She is so humble and sweet.

Love you”.

Taking to her comment section, Regina also expressed her love for Angela Okorie as she expressed how excited she was to see her.

“Mamiiiii it was so good to see you. Love you toooo”.

Meanwhile, Riches Sammy, the husband of Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus aka Ble Ble penned a sweet note to his wife on their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page, the entrepreneur shared beautiful photos of himself and his Queen, taken from their wedding.