Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham, has penned a sweet note to her colleague and friend, Iyabo Ojo, appreciating her for standing by her.

Controversial actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo, had taken to her Instagram page to gush over Toyin’s new movie ‘Malaika’ stating that the movie is a must-watch for everyone.

The mother of two added that she’s not promoting the movie because of their friendship but because the movie passed a strong message that resonates with her.

She said:

“I’m not saying this bcos you’re my person, but I’m saying it from a place of truth. #malaikathemovie is a beautiful movie and a must-watch, A very strong message was passed that resonates with me…. kudos dear.

Guys, if you haven’t seen Malaika, please do its beautiful movie”.

In response, Toyin Abraham took to the comment section to appreciate Iyabo for always standing by her.

She wrote:

“Awwwww I love u so much Aunty Iyabo and thank you for always standing by and for me”.