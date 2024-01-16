Six years into their marriage, an Igbo wife, Uka Chiemela and her husband are celebrating the repayment of her bride price.

Taking to TikTok the lady shared beautiful video from the ceremony.

In the video which has since gone viral, the couple engaged in traditional rites surrounded by family and well-wishers.

Tubers of yams, biscuits, and other symbolic items were seen arranged in a corner.

Uka Chiemela was dressed in a stylish red native attire wearing with beads, while her husband complemented the occasion in an all-white outfit.

Since the video went viral, it has sparked debate online.

While some people congratulated the beautiful wife, other wonders why her husband didn’t pay her bride price initially but instead decided to repay it after six years of marriage.

See the video and reactions below;

ezinneuchenna37 said; “I have seen the house ur papa built very fantastic i have seen all ur videos and the background very fine house.”

Nwanyiocha said; “Massive congratulations on your marriage, May your home be blessed, peaceful, fruitful, filled with love and happiness.”

Adaoma Osegboh said; “Madam, you were never married. You guys were just living together. He just did the needful.”

Jennifer Oliver said; “For which Igbo land this kind of abomination happened?? never seen or heard , sis na now he dey marry u be honest.”

Jennifer Oliver said; “Na introduction u do 6 years ago madam ..na now he dey marry u.”

Cynthia Onyekaozulu said; “Oga no pay finish for the first time maybe he pay only the bride price all of us be igbo no de deceive people for here.”

Rich plug said; “You suppose tell us, your husband no pay your bride price at the first place.”

