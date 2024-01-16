A Nigerian man, Abdulfattah El-Okene, melts hearts of many as he began a quest to break the Guinness World Record for continuous ironing of clothes.

The marathon, however, came to a close after the 142nd hour, as El-Okene pay heed to medical advice and put a stop to his ambition.

El-Okene had set out on the ironing marathon on January 10th, aiming to break the existing Guinness world record set in 2015 by the UK’s Gareth Sandars, who had ironed clothes nonstop for 100 hours.

The decision to stop the marathon was made following a medical assessment, which revealed concerns about El-Okene’s health.

Ibrahim Ochu Abdulrasheed, who shared the information, explained that El-Okene had gone for a test and medical personnel had advised against continuing the process, decided to stop immediately.

El-Okene had surprisingly been fueling a generator at a staggering cost of N34,000 daily, as public power was not to be relied on.

He said:

“He was advised by his medical personnel to stop this morning after attaining over 140 hours.. A test was run for him this morning by medical personnel and they found out that it’s important for him to stop. He did with immediate alacrity. He wasn’t depending on PHCN, he was spending 34K worth of fuel everyday since he started on the 10th of January.”

El-Okene, via his Twitter page expressed gratitude for the support throughout the duration of his journey.

He wrote:

“Good morning, fellow Nigerians. I wish to announce to everyone I have abruptly halted my pursuit of the 200-hour ironing marathon in the Guinness World Records quest. My decision, citing medical reasons and reports from my health team, comes after I surpassed 142 hours. in the ironing marathon, I have already surpassed the 2015 record held by Gareth Sanders for a 100-hour ironing marathon from the UK. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey.”

Watch the video below: