Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, who got married yesterday, has made his first social media post following his glamorous wedding to billionaire, Femi Otedola’s niece, Tiwi.
Kunle Remi took to his verified Instagram page to share an adorable photo of his wife Tiwi, declaring her as his own, while noting how God had said Yes to them.
He wrote:
“As God has said.
BOLUWATIWI”.
Fans and colleagues took to his comment section to congratulate and celebrate with him.
See reactions below:
Kiekie wrote, “Your joy and love is permanent in Jesus’ name. Congratulations
Mr Macaroni wrote, “You are doing well
Bolaji Ogunmola wrote, “Congratulations Kunle and your beautiful bride
Deyemi Okanlawon wrote, “Awww bless
Enioluwa wrote, “At 1.00aaM You are just looking at this picture and saying see my wife! God bless your home
Hero Daniels wrote, “Congratulations brother
Jade Osiberu wrote, “Congratulations”.
See his post below:
