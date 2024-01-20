Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, who got married yesterday, has made his first social media post following his glamorous wedding to billionaire, Femi Otedola’s niece, Tiwi.

Kunle Remi took to his verified Instagram page to share an adorable photo of his wife Tiwi, declaring her as his own, while noting how God had said Yes to them.

He wrote:

“As God has said.

BOLUWATIWI”.

Fans and colleagues took to his comment section to congratulate and celebrate with him.

See reactions below:

Kiekie wrote, “Your joy and love is permanent in Jesus’ name. Congratulations

Mr Macaroni wrote, “You are doing well

Bolaji Ogunmola wrote, “Congratulations Kunle and your beautiful bride

Deyemi Okanlawon wrote, “Awww bless

Enioluwa wrote, “At 1.00aaM You are just looking at this picture and saying see my wife! God bless your home

Hero Daniels wrote, “Congratulations brother

Jade Osiberu wrote, “Congratulations”.

