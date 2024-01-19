Netizens are surprised to learn that Kunle Remi’s bride, Tiwi, is the niece of billionaire, Femi Otedola.

The couple began their traditional wedding ceremony, inviting a number of celebrities and influential figures.

However, many are surprised to learn that Tiwi is the niece of billionaire businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola.

Earlier, he shared a video of him and his aged mother dancing vigorously at her wedding thanksgiving to his X account.

Bella Naija also shared a video of him trying to get photos of her at the traditional wedding, where they revealed that he was her uncle.

It is alleged that her mother and Femi Otedola are siblings.

Although, very little is known about Kunle Remi’s wife, Tiwi, as she has no social media presence and wasn’t known until the news of his proposal went viral.

See some reactions below

ikwuaja_lynnamaka said: “Una don see say the babe no small??were are all those jealousy people wey talk say she no too fine?? 😂😂her money is fine, be caping”

olivia__davids wrote: “The girls hating don’t even have an uncle half rich 😂😂😂😂😂”

mammieandre2015 added: “She is not doing too much but she is calling attention 😍”

babyeverythingshop observed: “Wow, by their nose, you shall know them!!! They kind of resemble ❤️”

Watch video below