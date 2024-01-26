Popular Twitter critic Daniel Regha gives Carter Efe’s new song “Babypiano” a 0.5 out of 10 as he analysis.

The song was initially released by comedian-turned-musician Carter Efe, who had vowed not to after receiving negative feedback on the song’s poor quality.

He shared a clip earlier this year, to the harsh condemnation of a large number of internet users.

Daniel Regha commented that Carter Efe’s music lacks originality when he shared his thoughts about the song on Twitter.

He wrote;

“Carter Efe’s new sampled songs “Babypiano” is a 0.5/10 for actual music, but a close 4/10 for nursery or kindergarten rhymes; The track is probably inspired by his newborn baby, a gift from father to child. Nonetheless, he should’ve replaced the States and Capital chorus with better childhood songs like “Jangilova epo motor,” or “Rain Rain Go Away”. This would’ve blended perfectly with the “Sandalili Sandalili”, so children can sing it during breaktime or playtime. Once again, Efe remains one of the aspiring artistes with absolutely n¤ originality & pen game. Best stream with free Wi-Fi to avoid being d!sappointed. No shades.”

See post here: