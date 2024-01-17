A lady named Nicky, who calls herself a “slay queen,” has made a shocking outburst that has sparked debate online.

An interviewer had asked the lady what a guy has to be worth in order to stand a chance in dating her.

In response, the slay Queen disclosed that any guy wanting to date her needs to be earning a whopping 2-3 million Naira every month.

According to her, she’s a “high maintenance babe” so her ideal partner has gotta be loaded to keep up.

This sparked a major debate online.

While some people pointed out that Nicky might not be as fancy as she claims, judging from her not-so-expensive slippers, others questioned if judging a guy solely on his wallet was the right way to find love.

@MhiztarTee said: “Lol coming from someone wey be like less privileged”

@iamdirebella remarked: “I like her confidence the height and back is enough”

@samuelogbonnaya1 said: “Hahaha this gender…. hmmm 🤔 I reserve my comment but please make una help me check her 35k slippers 😂😂😂😂 a high maintenance babe indeed 😂😂😂😂.”

@JoyMart14 wrote: “How much does your dad earn to get your mom married”

@urbabyola penned: “She’s meant for the streets. No sensible guy should be giving this kind of woman his money.”

@_baddieofficial commented: “Her slippers don cut. High budget babe 😹😹”

