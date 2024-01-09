Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a popular Nigerian street artiste, is overjoyed after acquiring a Mercedes Benz worth millions of Naira.

The vibrant street performer took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his fans, thanking God for the accomplishment.

Portable exuded joy and thanksgiving in his social media announcement, which was made just a few hours ago, as he revealed the latest addition to his fleet of vehicles.

“One door closed, three more opened. Na my money I carry buy this one oooo!!! Big God don do am again.. opelope Olorun ota oba yo mi, ori loyo mi… tony motana ika ton lo benz. IKA OF AFRICA Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace,” he wrote.

Accompanying his announcement was a video showcasing Portable striking poses beside his sleek new ride, providing fans with a close look at the impressive Mercedes Benz.

Watch video below: