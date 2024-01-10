Popular relationship therapist, Blessing CEO lauds Tonto Dikeh as police invites VeryDarkman for questioning.

The actress had petitioned the police against VeryDarkman for cyberbullying.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkman had dragged Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh for their stance on the Mohbad’s case.

Blessing CEO who was excited with VeryDarkman’s police invite promised to bring a goat to Tonto Dikeh at her Abuja residence.

She went on to mock VeryDarkman for not putting on his signature singlet to the police station.

Blessing CEO wrote:

“Tonto do this one I am so proud of you thank you so much, I must buy goat come greet you for Abuja…

Is that a lawyer Abi charge and bail ig.. Why you no wear singlet go bro????

Ha you messed with the wrong person oooo, ha we one start to beg na. Oga u go beg oooo.

You go kneel down beg except e go badh 00000. Just beg ooo, no do gra gra…”

See the post: