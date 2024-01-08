Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has reacted to an alleged report of reunion between former couple Precious Chikwendu and Femi Fani Kayode (FFK).

The outspoken mental coach took to her Instagram to shared a photo of FFK and Precious as she reminisced on the estranged couple’s messy divorce. She noted how many netizens interfered in their online drama and now they are back together.

Blessing stated that social media is filled with noise as many couples don’t actually say what is happening behind the scenes. She added that FFK and Precious Chikwendu have taking online in-laws for a ride.

She wrote:

“I remember this couple.

I can imagine many of you wey put mouth, cry, and use your platform Ndi keypad army.

One case I completely ignored. I am happy they are back. I will repeat myself again, social media na noise, couples no dey tell u wetin really happens.

Them don use us rub tumeric for face.

Congratulations”.

See below: