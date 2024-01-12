A video captured Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s reaction after seeing the new body of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus for the first time.
It’s no secret that Eniola embarked on a remarkable weight loss journey in 2022.
She had everyone cheering ber after her incredible weight loss journey.
Just recently, Eniola Badmus and Burna Boy bumped into each other at a party.
The African Legend’s eyes nearly popped out of his head when he saw the actress’ amazing new look.
His mouth hung open for a few seconds, and you could tell he was a mix of surprised, proud, and super happy.
Burna Boy’s reaction has become the talk of the town. Netizens are loving his genuine, unfiltered surprise.
See the video and reactions below:
Og_laviish said: “Guy is effortlessly funny 😂”
sirethuny wrote: “See as him open mouth 😂”
thatbobpr said: “Who no go shock”
heislion wrote: “Burna na walking meme these days 😭😭”
Khanofkhans11 wrote: “Burna boy get memes for days 😂😂”
Watch the video below:
