A video captured Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s reaction after seeing the new body of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus for the first time.

It’s no secret that Eniola embarked on a remarkable weight loss journey in 2022.

She had everyone cheering ber after her incredible weight loss journey.

Just recently, Eniola Badmus and Burna Boy bumped into each other at a party.

The African Legend’s eyes nearly popped out of his head when he saw the actress’ amazing new look.

His mouth hung open for a few seconds, and you could tell he was a mix of surprised, proud, and super happy.

Burna Boy’s reaction has become the talk of the town. Netizens are loving his genuine, unfiltered surprise.

See the video and reactions below:

Og_laviish said: “Guy is effortlessly funny 😂”

sirethuny wrote: “See as him open mouth 😂”

thatbobpr said: “Who no go shock”

heislion wrote: “Burna na walking meme these days 😭😭”

Khanofkhans11 wrote: “Burna boy get memes for days 😂😂”

