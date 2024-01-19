Phyna, a reality star, takes a harsh stance against a certain Nigerian artist who uses giveaway to conceal his wrongdoings.

She observed while speaking on a recent episode of her podcast, which featured the controversial saxophonist Seun Kuti.

According to Phyna, the giveaway has become an ‘eye service’ for a Nigerian artist who always asks people to find a specific person for him with the promise of some cash.

Phyna said that when this artiste does something that would have warranted scolding and reprimand from the public, his charity acts would shut them up and they wouldn’t criticize him as well as they should.

She said;

“E just be like the way one particular artiste don use ‘help me find that boy, help me find that girl N2million’. So even if something happen now, nobody go fit enter am the way dem go take enter am again. The charity don turn eye service.”

