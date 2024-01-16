BBNaija star, Phyna has throw her support behind her friends, Bella and Sheggz amidst break up rumors.

Theinfong reported few hours ago, rumors making the rounds that Sheggz and Bella had mutually ended their relationship.

According to an alleged insider, Bella and Sheggz broke up a couple of weeks back but have been posing on social media to avoid online dragging.

The insider revealed that Sheggz forced Bella to have an abortion as he claimed he wasn’t ready for marriage.

Amidst the viral news of their alleged break up, Phyna took to her Twitter (X) page to rally behind the love birds and their relationship.

She wrote:

“Unrelated…….. but to post couple just dy hungry me🥰❤️ ladies and gentlemen SHELLA❤️❤️❤️❤️every other ship na community introduction😊”.

See her post below: