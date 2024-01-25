Model Ivy Ifeoma, the girlfriend of musician Paul Okoye, better known by his stage name Rudeboy, has talked about the negative aspects of dating a well-known person as she recalls being called a homewrecker.

She acknowledged in a Cool FM interview that she is wounded by remarks she reads online about herself, but she makes an effort to maintain her composure.

She mentioned that as soon as she and Paul disclosed their relationship to the public, she began to receive negative feedback from users on social media.

The most hurtful comment, despite her attempts to ignore it, is when she is referred to as a “homewrecker.”

“I have seen a lot, my eyes have seen a lot. I don’t really want to say it but it was during the heat of the moment for me, getting a lot of bad DMs, people were just like randomly saying things about me for no reason.

Most times I overlook it. Cos at the end it’s your opinion and na you sabi.

The meaniest thing I have had about myself is that I am a homewrecker. That’s the most painful cause where did you get your fact from”.

