Netizens are filled with admiration as they react to a video showing Paul Okoye singing his hit song “Ifeoma” to his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

The adorable couple demonstrated their love for each other as the talented twin of the PSquare duo performed a rendition of his old song, Ifeoma.

Paul Okoye could be seen serenading fans at an event with the 2014 song, as his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma whose name is that of the song, smiled shyly.

The appreciative throngs of people who listened to him sing the lyrics of the song cheered at them as they also sang along.

Through the whole episode, Ivy Ifeoma couldn’t contain her happiness and laughter as she kept bursting into small fists of controlled and demure laughter.

See reactions below;

iskemeralds said: “If you like suffer with a Man ooo, he might divorce you someday and someone else will be enjoying the things you laboured for.”

cleaninginlagos wrote: “May I not be married to a man and then he will tell me is going to studio to release music with another womans name. God abeg X10k”

billionaire_chi penned: “So this guy has been cheating on his wife for so many years with this girl. Gosh!!! This is so sad!!😒”

iizzyyprince remarked: “This one found his missing rib after marriage. Dear lord its me again 😢”

braidsaffai typed: “You see. Na this geh Paul sang this song for all along🤔 ..”

Watch video below …