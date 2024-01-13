Renowned music producer, Don Jazzy, has talked about Afrobeats superstar, Davido, deep love for music as he revealed that he’s one of his biggest fan.

Speaking during a recent episode on the Zero conditions podcast, Don Jazzy spoke on how he has always seen Davido.

The Mavins record label boss, was asked if he knew Davido will be a success in the industry based on his close relationship with the then Mo Hits records.

In response, Don Jazzy noted that he had knew Davido’s passion for music, which could easily be identified based on the posts on his social media pages and suspected that he would grow into becoming an artist and a producer just like himself.

The ‘Dorobuci’ crooner added that even if Davido decided to retire from music today, he would still be rich and fly private jets.

