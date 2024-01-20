Nigerian music sensation, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, better known by his stage name Crayon is filled with joy as he took to social media to reveal that he just bought a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE 53, worth N150 million.

The ‘Ngozi’ crooner shared a video on his Instagram page, showcasing his new whip in company of his friends who came to celebrate the joyous moment with him.

The video captures Crayon as he took his new GLE for a spin, oozing confidence and gratitude for his accomplishments.

Captioning his post, Crayon wrote: “God is king 24”❤️🙏🏽Starting the year with the right mentality and the right sort of hunger.😤 Always grateful, stay hungry, never satisfied.”

wavy_tune9 said: “Not to tell him how to spend his money but houses would have been a good investment”

mr.finest wrote: “Nigerians and Price hiking na 5&6. 😂”

_apreel penned: “I dey enter studio this night”

mercy_bliz2 asked: “Where una Dey see dis money”

becomingvenia_ said: “Money dey Lagos and most especially music,no wonder skit makers now dey convert,nice one😂”