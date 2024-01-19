Pelumi Olajengbesi, the lawyer for prominent singer Moses Bliss, describes how the gospel artist first met his Ghanaian-American fiancée, a British lawyer.

As you may remember, congratulations were sent Moses Bliss’s way when he got engaged to his dream partner in London, United Kingdom.

In addition to praising the singer on his page, Moses Bliss’s attorney Olajengbesi revealed that the singer and Moses Bliss had connected on Instagram.

In his Facebook post, he wrote:

“Congratulations to my brother, friend, client, and Man of God, Minister @mosesbliss, on his engagement to his beautiful girlfriend.

“Indeed, God is great. Remarkably, Moses recently met his wife on Instagram, a divine connection affirmed by God.

“She is a beautiful, calm British legal practitioner of Ghanaian descent. Wishing them a lifetime of love and joy!”

