Sensational Nigerian rap star, Emeka Akumefule popularly known as Blaqbonez, has said that following religion will not guarantee anyone a place in paradise.

He took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter (X), where he stated that if there is indeed an afterlife, what will save humans is being good to others.

According to the ‘Back in Uni’ crooner in the overall scheme of things nobody really cares if someone reads religious books every day or doesn’t miss Sunday service if they are bad person(s).

Blaqbonez wrote;

“If there’s indeed an afterlife, following any religion isn’t going to save you, being good to people, especially those u don’t have to would be the difference, nobody cares that u read a book every morning and don’t miss Sunday services if you’re an asshole.”